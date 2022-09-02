Menu Content

Economy

National Debt without Payment Resources to Surpass 700 Tln Won Next Year

Written: 2022-09-04 14:14:18Updated: 2022-09-04 14:21:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's nation debt without payment resources is likely to surpass 700 trillion won next year, with the interest cost likely to reach 23 trillion won.

According to the government's national debt management plan for 2022 to 2026 on Sunday, the national debt without payment resources, that requires tax revenues for financing, came to 678-point-two trillion won this year.

The figure is expected to rise to 721-point-five trillion won next year.

National debt is divided into two: those with payment resources and those without.

While debts with payment resources are likely to be paid back, those without payment resources require tax revenues for financing and thus weigh down the country's fiscal capabilities.

The country's national debt without payment resources is likely to exceed 700 trillion won next year for the first time and rise to above 768 trillion won in 2024 and 866-point-one trillion won in 2026.
