Typhoon Warning Issued for Whole of Jeju, Many Flights to be Canceled

Photo : YONHAP News

A typhoon warning has been issued for the whole Jeju region and the surrounding sea on Monday as powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor is heading northward toward the southern island province.The Jeju branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday said the extensive warning is effective from 8 a.m. following the issuance of a similar warning earlier for the distant sea to the west of the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula.Wind speeds of the eleventh typhoon of the year will reach up to over 29 meters per second on Monday for some parts of Mount Halla in Jeju, which has received up to 450 millimeters of rainfall since Friday.Meanwhile, Jeju International Airport will also be put under a typhoon advisory until Tuesday noon. That will likely lead to the cancellation of many of the 140 outbound and inbound flights scheduled at the airport for Monday, although some could be permitted even in the afternoon depending on weather conditions.Twelve passenger vessels linking Jeju to other regions on nine sea routes have also been suspended.