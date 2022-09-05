Menu Content

Science

Hinnamnor Moving North-Northeast toward Seogwipo at 22 Km/h

Written: 2022-09-05 08:08:31Updated: 2022-09-05 11:46:11

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is moving northward from waters around 550 kilometers south-southwest of the city of Seogwipo on the southern coast of Jeju Island early Monday morning.

The ministry updated on the route of the strongest typhoon of the year yet as of 5 a.m., adding that its speed quickened by 10 kilometers per hour from seven hours earlier to 22 kilometers per hour.

Given its current speed, the tropical system is expected to be some 290 kilometers south-southwest of Seogwipo at 3 p.m.

Provisional typhoon advisories that were initially issued only for Jeju, South Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces have been expanded to cover upward regions including Chungcheong, Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces.

With some mountainous areas in Jeju expected to receive more than 600 millimeters of rain until Tuesday, 100 to 300 millimeters of precipitation is also in store for the whole nation beyond Jeju. A heavy rain advisory is currently in place for the city of Incheon as well as Gyeonggi, Gangwon and South Jeolla provinces.
