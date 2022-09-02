Menu Content

August Food Prices Growth Hits 13-Year High

Written: 2022-09-05 08:28:36Updated: 2022-09-05 15:52:10

August Food Prices Growth Hits 13-Year High

Photo : YONHAP News

The average price of food items in South Korea rose at the fastest pace in over 13 years last month amid continuing inflationary pressure.

According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the food price index stood at 113-point-57 points in August, up from 104-point-80 a year earlier.

The increase of eight-point-four percent is the largest since the index rose eight-point-five percent on-year in April 2009.

The index is a derivative of the consumer price index and reflects a combination of the sub-indices and the value adjusted prices of grocery items, non-alcoholic beverages and the items from home delivery services.

The on-year price growth of groceries and non-alcoholic beverages remained unchanged from July at eight percent, the highest since February of last year. Deliveries of food items saw their prices jump eight-point-eight percent on average from a year earlier, logging the fastest growth since October 1992.
