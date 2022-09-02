Trade Minister to Leave for Washington to Take Issue with US Inflation Act

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday that trade minister Ahn Duk-geun will depart for a three-day visit to the U.S. later in the day to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes electric vehicles(EV) assembled outside of North America from tax incentives.During the trip, which will begin on Monday morning, Ahn will meet with senior U.S. government and Congressional officials to deliver Seoul’s concerns over the new U.S. law following a similar visit to Washington last week by Seoul delegates comprising senior officials of the trade, finance and foreign ministries.Ahn is expected to sit down with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other senior Washington officials as well as some members of the U.S. House and Senate to call for the correction of “discriminatory” measures against South Korean companies.Growing concerns over the matter within South Korea, including the recent bipartisan passage of a related resolution in parliament, will be delivered during the meetings on measures to address such concerns.Meanwhile, after his visit to Washington, minister Ahn will leave for Los Angeles to attend a ministerial meeting on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF).