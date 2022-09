Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has issued a heavy rain warning for some regions as powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches Jeju Island on Monday.The North's Korean Central Television on Monday reported on the warnings for Kaesong City, Kangwon Province and the southern parts of Hwanghae Province, saying 100 to 150 millimeters of more rainfall is expected to hit the regions.The broadcaster then called for thorough safety measures to prevent losses to the people's economy as a result of heavy rain and strong winds.According to the media outlet, some parts of the country were already under the "indirect influence" of Typhoon Hinnamnor on Sunday.Some areas in North Pyongan Province were battered by over 140 millimeters of precipitation while the capital city of Pyongyang reported some 56 millimeters of rain.