S. Korea Adds 37,548 COVID-19 Cases, Serious Cases Rise to 562

Photo : KBS News

The gradual dissipation of the latest wave of COVID-19 continued with fewer than 38-thousand new cases reported on Monday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 37-thousand-548 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 286 from overseas, bringing the nation’s total caseload to over 23-million-606-thousand.The figure is down by 34-thousand from a day ago due in part to fewer tests administered on weekends than weekdays.However, the latest number is 55-hundred and 21-thousand less than a week ago and two weeks ago, respectively, and in fact marks the lowest Monday figure in six weeks since some 35-thousand cases on July 25.Despite a decline in daily cases, serious cases and deaths still remained at high levels with the number of critically ill hospitalized patients rising by 14 from the previous day to 562.Fifty-six additional virus-induced deaths were registered, 23 fewer than a day ago, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-149. The overall case fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.