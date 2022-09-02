S. Korea Adds 37,548 COVID-19 Cases, Serious Cases Rise to 562

The gradual dissipation of the latest wave of COVID-19 continued with fewer than 38-thousand new cases reported on Monday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 37-thousand-548 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 286 from overseas, bringing the nation’s total caseload to over 23-million-606-thousand.
The figure is down by 34-thousand from a day ago due in part to fewer tests administered on weekends than weekdays.
However, the latest number is 55-hundred and 21-thousand less than a week ago and two weeks ago, respectively, and in fact marks the lowest Monday figure in six weeks since some 35-thousand cases on July 25.
Despite a decline in daily cases, serious cases and deaths still remained at high levels with the number of critically ill hospitalized patients rising by 14 from the previous day to 562.
Fifty-six additional virus-induced deaths were registered, 23 fewer than a day ago, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-149. The overall case fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.