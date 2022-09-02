Novavax Vaccine Eligibility Expanded to People Aged 12 or Older

Photo : YONHAP News

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be available to those aged 12 and older starting Monday.Officials said they expanded the age window for the vaccine locally produced under a licensing agreement with the U.S. pharmaceutical company and have begun accepting reservations for the doses for youths between the ages of 12 and 17.The shots, manufactured by SK bioscience as the U.S. drugmaker's local partner, is now the second vaccine available to the younger age group after Pfizer, which was approved over a year ago.Addressing teenagers who remain unvaccinated due to concerns about side effects from the Pfizer vaccine, health officials urged them to receive their inoculation with Novavax.Also from Monday, health authorities began offering same-day vaccinations of the nation's first locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine, SKYCovione, at community health centers or designated institutions.The vaccine independently developed by SK bioscience is designed to be administered in two jabs with a four-week interval.