Photo : YONHAP News

The newly nominated prosecutor general has placed top priority on regaining the public's trust in the office, according to his statement during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday.Lee Won-seok pledged to ensure that prosecutors remain fair and impartial in their duties, expressing a sense of responsibility stemming from the public's lack of trust in the agency.He said that all prosecutorial duties, from investigation to trials, will be carried out strictly based on the law, rules, evidence and principles.The nominee vowed to take a hardline stance on major crimes targeting people's livelihoods, such as voice phishing scams, and those that harm the socially vulnerable, including women and children.