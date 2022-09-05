Hinnamnor to Exit towards East Sea 6 Hrs. after Landing in S. Korea Tuesday

Photo : KBS News

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor will likely make landfall in South Korea on Tuesday morning and exit towards the country's eastern waters about six hours later.The Korea Meteorological Administration said as of 10 a.m. Monday, the season's eleventh typhoon was passing over waters 410 kilometers south-southeast of the Seogwipo area of Jeju Island at a speed of 24 kilometers per hour.The weather agency expects the super typhoon to reach waters 270 kilometers south-southwest of Jeju's Seogwipo on Monday afternoon, and pass near the island at 3 a.m. Tuesday before making landfall in southern coastal areas of South Gyeongsang Province.Hinnamnor will likely travel northwest, to within 80 kilometers north-northeast of the southern port city of Busan at 9 a.m. Tuesday before heading out to the East Sea.The tropical cyclone will likely remain a "strong" typhoon with a central pressure of 955 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 40 meters per second near its center, enough to derail trains.The KMA expects the storm to maintain its trajectory, passing through waters 180 kilometers north-northeast of Ulleung Island at 3 p.m. Tuesday before reaching waters 370 kilometers northwest of Japan's Sapporo at 3 a.m. Wednesday.