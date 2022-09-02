'Squid Game' Wins Four Awards at Creative Arts Emmys

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actress Lee You-mi won a prize at this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her guest role in Netflix's global megahit drama "Squid Game."The U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Sunday that Lee won "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series" during the awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.Lee played the role of Ji-yeong in the dystopian drama, a young woman who is forced to enter the game after getting out of jail for killing her abusive father.This is the first time that a non-English drama series won an Emmy award.Out of seven nominations, "Squid Game" picked up three additional awards – Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program.Awarded for behind-the-scenes and guest acting achievements, the Primetime Creative Arts statuettes are handed out a week before the regular Primetime Emmys."Squid Game" is nominated in six categories for the Primetime Emmys, including for outstanding drama series and lead actor, set to be held on September 12.