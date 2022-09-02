Main Opposition Accuses President of Making False Statements during Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Monday filed a criminal complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of spreading false information during his presidential campaign.As the DP pressed charges against the president for violating election regulations, party spokesperson Park Sung-joon said that Yoon made false statements by denying his wife's alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scandal.This came in the wake of a report by an online media outlet that cited recent court proceedings that revealed a voice recording of now-First Lady Kim Keon-hee's telephone conversation with a stock broker approving the purchase of shares of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer involved in a price manipulation scandal.During a televised presidential debate in February, Yoon claimed that there was no connection between his wife and a stock broker referred to at the time as "marker player."With the DP's move, the president and the opposition chief are both accused of violating election laws, although any investigation by law enforcement against Yoon is unlikely due to a law that ensures his immunity from prosecution during his tenure.Still, main opposition lawmakers said on Monday they will seek to appoint a special prosecutor to probe the case against the presidential couple and also advised DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung to not appear for the prosecution's questioning slated for Tuesday.