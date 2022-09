Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean won continued its slide against the U.S. dollar on Monday as it hit the one-thousand-370-won mark for the first time in more than 13 years.The exchange rate reached one-thousand-370 won against the greenback at 11:13 a.m., hitting the weakest rate in 13 years and five months since topping one-thousand-392 won on April 1, 2009 during the global financial crisis.Opening at two-point-four won higher than the previous session's close at one-thousand-365 won, the local currency further weakened, finishing the day at one-thousand-371-point-four won.The won continues to weaken amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish stance on monetary policies, further strengthening the greenback.