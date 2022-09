Photo : KBS News

South Korea's globally popular K-pop group, Blackpink, has become the first artist in the world to surpass 80 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel.The quartet’s management company, YG Entertainment, announced the achievement on Monday, noting that it only took some six years and three months to top the global ranking.The women’s ascension started in 2020 when they were the first non-English speaking artist or group to make the top five most-subscribed music channels before surpassing Justin Bieber last September to become the number one hitmakers on the whole platform.The cumulative number of views on their YouTube channel has exceeded 26 billion to date, with 33 videos boasting over one billion views each, including"Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" and "Kill This Love."