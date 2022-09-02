PPP Emergency Committee Members Resign to Launch New Leadership

Photo : KBS News

All members of the incumbent emergency leadership committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have resigned to make way for yet another crisis group, in an effort to satisfy legal proceedings.PPP spokesperson Park Jeong-ha told reporters on Monday that their departure effectively dissolves the current committee, as it did not undertake any official duties and existed in name only.The move comes amid inter-party turmoil after a court accepted an injunction request by ousted former party chair Lee Jun-seok and suspended interim chief Joo Ho-young from duties, just ten days after Joo took the helm of the leadership committee.The court cited issues with legal proceedings involved in the launch of the committee that ultimately removed Lee from power. Former chief Lee had also filed a lawsuit requesting that the court suspend members of the committee that helped remove Lee from office.The PPP held a meeting early Monday to amend its party rules to meet legal requirements to mitigate the court taking issue with its procedures again.