Domestic Nation's Largest Dam to Open Floodgates in as Typhoon Hinnamnor Closes in

South Korea will open the floodgates of its largest dam as the country seeks to mitigate any damage by Super Typhoon Hinnamnor.



The operators of the Soyang Dam announced that they will release water between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a bid to relieve reservoir levels ahead of the expected downpours as the Category Five tropical cyclone makes landfall.



Officials called for preparations downstream to prevent casualties and any damage to nearby facilities.



Currently, the water level at the dam stands at nearly 184 meters, roughly 6 meters lower than the limit for the monsoon and flooding season.



A release on Tuesday will come 18 days after it closed its waterways. The dam opened its ducts for eight days following the heaviest downpours in a century that led to several fatalities and massive damages.



It will be only the fifth time in history that the dam released water twice in a single year, and the 18th since it was built in 1973.