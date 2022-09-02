Menu Content

Schools in Southern Region to Close or Switch to Remote Classes as Typhoon Hinnamnor Nears

Written: 2022-09-05 17:03:37Updated: 2022-09-05 18:57:22

Photo : YONHAP News

As Super Typhoon Hinnamnor nears South Korea, all schools in its southern regions including Jeju Island will suspend classes or switch to remote learning on Tuesday.

According to the education ministry on Monday, most schools on Jeju Island and all those in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province will switch to remote learning on the day that the Category Five storm makes landfall on the Korean Peninsula.

All schools in Ulsan will also hold online classes or close while most in the southwestern city of Gwangju will switch to remote lessons.

However, only about half of the schools in South Jeolla Province will adopt such measures.

Meanwhile in the case of Seoul, only kindergartens and elementary schools will close while it will be up to the individual middle and high schools to choose to hold remote classes or suspend them.

This comes amid mounting concerns that the 11th typhoon of the year may become the strongest ever on record.
