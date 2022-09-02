Politics Defense Vice-Ministers of S. Korea, Japan to Hold Bilateral Talks

The vice defense ministers of South Korea and Japan will hold bilateral talks in Seoul to discuss strengthening security cooperation.



The defense ministry on Monday announced that defense vice-minister Shin Beom-chul will meet with his Japanese counterpart, Masami Oka, on the sidelines of the three-day Seoul Defense Dialogue security forum slated to start from Tuesday.



At the meeting on Wednesday, the two are expected to discuss pending issues such as the South Korean Navy’s participation in Japan’s fleet review, the Korean military’s procedural response to Japanese patrol aircraft, and the normalization of a military intelligence-sharing pact between Seoul and Tokyo.



Coming amid an expressed desire by countries to mend bilateral ties, the face-to-face meeting of defense vice-ministers will be the first since September 2016.