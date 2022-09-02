Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon to Remain at Presidential Office until Tuesday to Oversee Typhoon Response

Written: 2022-09-05 19:22:44Updated: 2022-09-05 19:25:45

Yoon to Remain at Presidential Office until Tuesday to Oversee Typhoon Response

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on his aides on Monday to make every effort to protect public lives and ensure their safety as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula. 

The president will reportedly be on standby at his office overnight, as he receives emergency briefings and hands down countermeasures until the typhoon exits the country on Tuesday, according to senior presidential secretary for public affairs Kim Eun-hye 

Kim told reporters at a news briefing that Yoon stressed all government agencies should remain on high alert to provide timely relief for people hit by the unprecedented typhoon.

She added that presidential aides have also initiated a 24-hour shift to properly respond to potential disasters.

President Yoon reportedly ordered swift relief efforts after the typhoon exits the Peninsula, and asked for potent measures to stabilize prices around the Chuseok holiday that begins on September 9.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >