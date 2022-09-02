Yoon to Remain at Presidential Office until Tuesday to Oversee Typhoon Response

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on his aides on Monday to make every effort to protect public lives and ensure their safety as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula.The president will reportedly be on standby at his office overnight, as he receives emergency briefings and hands down countermeasures until the typhoon exits the country on Tuesday, according to senior presidential secretary for public affairs Kim Eun-hyeKim told reporters at a news briefing that Yoon stressed all government agencies should remain on high alert to provide timely relief for people hit by the unprecedented typhoon.She added that presidential aides have also initiated a 24-hour shift to properly respond to potential disasters.President Yoon reportedly ordered swift relief efforts after the typhoon exits the Peninsula, and asked for potent measures to stabilize prices around the Chuseok holiday that begins on September 9.