Opposition Lawmakers Advise DP Chair Not to Appear for Prosecutors' Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers have advised party chairman Lee Jae-myung to not appear before the prosecution on Tuesday to answer questions in person regarding probes on allegations involving land development scandals.DP lawmakers on Monday held an emergency plenary meeting, during which they decided to advise Lee not to cooperate with the prosecution's summons the next day.Lawmakers said the opposition leader can instead hand in written responses should the prosecution agree to send him queries.Asked if he would heed the advice, Lee told reporters that he will consider the option.Lee on Thursday was asked to appear before the prosecution to answer questions regarding a number of ongoing probes, including his alleged involvement in disseminating false information while refuting accusations in a scandal-ridden land development project in Baekhyeon-dong, Seongnam City, south of Seoul.Meanwhile, the main opposition also decided at a plenary meeting to seek to appoint a special prosecutor to probe allegations that now-First Lady Kim Keon-hee was involved in a stock price manipulation scandal.Earlier in the day, the main opposition filed a criminal complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol, claiming that he spread false information while denying suspicions related to his wife during his presidential campaign.