Hinnamnor Makes Landfall in S. Korea's Geoje

Photo : YONHAP News

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall near South Korea's Geoje early on Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the season's eleventh typhoon made landfall in the countryside near Geoje City in South Gyeongsang Province at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.The powerful storm is forecast to move north-northeast, passing through the coastal areas of Gyeongsang Province. It is forecast to escape into the East Sea at around 9 a.m.The typhoon was classified as "very strong" when it passed Jeju Island at around midnight with an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center and maximum wind speed of 45 kilometers per second. The strength of the typhoon when it made land near Geoje was not available yet.As the typhoon has landed in the country, southern coastal areas are expected to receive heavy downpours of up to 70 millimeters per hour on Tuesday morning, with eastern coastal areas likely to see 30 millimeters of rain per hour.Additional rainfall of up to 200 millimeters are forecast for coastal areas in southern regions, while Gangwon Province and the inland areas of southern provinces are likely to receive an additional 50 to 150 millimeters.