Photo : YONHAP News

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor has caused the suspension of hundreds of flights and ferry services on Tuesday.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, a total of 248 domestic flights were canceled across the country.Ninety-eight flights were canceled at Jeju International Airport, 62 at Gimpo International Airport and 43 at Gimhae International Airport, with more cancellations possible depending on weather conditions, the Korea Airports Corporation said.Ferry services were also suspended due to the powerful typhoon.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said that 158 coastal passenger ships on 101 domestic routes and 25 international ferries on 21 routes were grounded on Tuesday.