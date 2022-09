Photo : YONHAP News

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor escaped offshore the southeastern city of Ulsan at around 7 a.m.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the season's eleventh typhoon passed through the country after making landfall near Geoje City in South Gyeongsang Province at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.The typhoon moved out of Ulsan at 7:10 a.m. heading toward the East Sea, exiting the country earlier than expected.The powerful storm is forecast to reach waters 100 kilometers northeast of Ulleung Island in the East Sea by noon before reaching waters 400 kilometers northwest of Japan's Sapporo at midnight.Typhoon alerts were in place for coastal areas and most parts of the nation as of 7 a.m.