DP Leader Decides to Reject Prosecution Summons

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has decided not to appear before the prosecution on Tuesday to answer questions about alleged false statements made while serving as mayor of Seongnam.DP spokesperson An Ho-young said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Lee has already accepted the prosecution's written inquiry and therefore eliminated the reason to accept the summons.An said that Lee filled out the queries and sent the written responses to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday afternoon, also notifying the prosecution of the move in a phone call.The DP claims that the prosecution summoned Lee after he failed to reply to the written inquiry, but by answering via written response he has satisfied the prosecution’s requirements.Last week, Lee was asked to appear before the prosecution at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to answer questions about allegations that he violated the election law by making false statements about land development projects while he was mayor of the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam, a position he filled from 2010 to 2018.