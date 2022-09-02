Trade Minister to Hold Minister-level Talks with US on IRA

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun says Seoul plans to launch a minister-level negotiation channel with Washington to redress grievances with the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).Ahn made the remark to reporters on Monday upon arriving in Washington for a series of meetings with senior U.S. government and Congressional officials to deliver Seoul’s concerns over the new U.S. law that excludes electric vehicles(EV) assembled outside of North America from tax incentives.The minister said he aims to open the channel as quickly as possible, noting that his meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai marks the first minister-level meeting between the two nations on the issue.With Tai well aware of Seoul’s woes, Ahn said he will thoroughly explain the country’s stance and underlined the need to adress such concerns in order to advance and maintain bilateral economic and trade ties.The minister said Seoul even plans to request for a revision to the IRA, adding that if such efforts are expected to take time, the government would seek various supplementary measures at the administrative level.