Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Fourth Consultative Meeting of Compensation for Japan’s Forced Labor Victims to be Last

Written: 2022-09-06 10:41:28Updated: 2022-09-06 11:55:50

Fourth Consultative Meeting of Compensation for Japan’s Forced Labor Victims to be Last

Photo : YONHAP News

The fourth meeting of the government-civilian consultative panel on compensation for Japan’s wartime forced labor victims is likely to be the last.

A foreign ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that after the fourth meeting of government officials and private sector experts held earlier in the day, the government is unlikely to reconvene the panel.

The official said the government will continue to communicate with the victims, legal counsel and support groups through a broader effort to collect opinions in order to sincerely and promptly devise a solution, but did not elaborate.

The government held four rounds of such talks from June 4 with the participation of former government officials and experts from the academic and legal sectors as well as the media.

Victims and their support groups were invited to participate but pulled out after feeling slighted by the foreign ministry’s push to resolve the issue diplomatically.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >