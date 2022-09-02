Joo Ho-young Refuses to Head PPP's New Emergency Leadership Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Joo Ho-young says he will not assume the chair of a new emergency leadership committee the party is about to launch.Joo told reporters at the National Assembly on Tuesday that he conveyed as much to the party after his short-lived tenure as interim leader came to an end on August 26 when a court ordered his suspension following an injunction suit by ousted former party chair Lee Jun-seok.In an effort to satisfy legal proceedings, Joo joined all members of the incumbent emergency leadership committee handing in their resignations on Monday to make way for yet another crisis group.Joo said he was asked to again head the party’s new committee but ultimately declined, believing that the next panel should have a fresh start from the top down.He encouraged the new committee to focus on regaining the public’s trust while stressing that it is imperative for the committee to swiftly bring order to the party and officially launch its leadership.