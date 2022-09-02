Poll: School Violence Inches Up As Students Return to Classrooms After Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that more students experienced school violence this year compared to the two previous years as they returned to classes after disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.The education ministry announced on Tuesday the results of a survey on elementary fourth-years to high school third-years, conducted by its education offices nationwide with the exception of North Jeolla Province.The survey found that one-point-seven percent of respondents had suffered school bullying and violence this year. The tally is up zero-point-six percentage points from a similar survey conducted last year and up zero-point-one percentage points from the pre-pandemic 2019.Verbal abuse constituted the lion’s share at nearly 42 percent, followed by physical violence at 14-point-six percent and collective ostracism at 13-point-three percent.The education ministry plans to take active measures to address the lack of social skills among students as a result of personal interaction during the pandemic.Vice education minister Jang Sang-yoon said the current transition to normalcy in schools is a crucial time to prevent student-on-student violence. He said the government will analyze patterns of school violence to devise preventive measures by next February.