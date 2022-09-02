Annual SDD Forum Kicks Off in Seoul Marking 10th Anniv.

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry kicked off the tenth annual international security forum in Seoul this week.The three-day vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue(SDD) will be attended by senior defense officials and civilian experts from 54 countries, the United Nations, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.The forum returns to a fully offline format after online and hybrid events were held the preceding two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming government officials and private sector experts to discuss fostering international solidarity.On Wednesday, vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul will meet with three other NATO partner countries in the Asia-Pacific – Australia, New Zealand and Japan – to discuss coordination in keeping solidarity to protect values and norms.Shin is also set to meet separately with his Japanese counterpart, Masami Oka, and host a discussion with officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) on mid- to long-term defense cooperation.Through a resumption of the Cyber Working Group(CWG) after three years and the launch of the Space Security Working Group, Seoul will seek enhanced cooperation in the emerging, strategically important security domains.