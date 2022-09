Photo : YONHAP News

The mouthpiece of North Korea's ruling party pressed senior officials to meet the economic goals previously set for this year regardless of the impact of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor.The Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday stressed that fulfilling the year's economic tasks can not be halted even during a natural disaster, calling to secure an achievement in meeting the targets.The paper urged agricultural officials to ensure a successful harvest as a part of the economic project, while also calling on party leaders to be prepared to put their own lives at risk to protect the lives and safety of the people.Such calls precede major political events, including Wednesday's convening of the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) and the 74th anniversary of the country's foundation on Friday.