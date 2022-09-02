Prosecution Raids Office of Lee Jae-myung's Fmr. PR Official

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided a Gyeonggi provincial government office on Tuesday as they ramp up an investigation into allegations that main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung violated election laws while running for president.The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office sent a team of investigators to sweep the offices of a manager in charge of Lee’s public relations as mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam.Lee has been accused of making false statements during his presidential campaign when he denied knowing Kim Moon-ki, the late official of the Seongnam Development Corporation who handled the highly controversial Daejang-dong project.Prosecutors, however, do not appear convinced, owing to the fact that Lee went on an overseas business trip with Kim during his mayorship in 2015.Refusing to comply with the prosecution's summons on Tuesday morning, Lee instead denied the allegations in a written response explaining that he was acquainted with Kim after he was elected Gyeonggi governor in 2018.The prosecution will decide whether to indict Lee before the statute of limitations expire this Friday.