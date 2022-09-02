Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't: Korea Likely to See 'Twindemic' of COVID-19, Seasonal Flu

Written: 2022-09-06 15:08:00Updated: 2022-09-06 15:32:57

Gov't: Korea Likely to See 'Twindemic' of COVID-19, Seasonal Flu

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is drawing up countermeasures against a possible “twindemic” of the seasonal flu and the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior official Lim Sook-young of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday explained in a Tuesday briefing that there is a high probability the nation will sustain simultaneous outbreaks of influenza and COVID-19 this winter.

While the prevalence of the flu was subdued due to strict social distancing over the past two years, the resulting lack of infections reduced the general immunity to the disease, which authorities believe may result in a wave of infections this winter while COVID-19 also continues to spread.

The government is monitoring the country for signs that the flu season has started, noting that it came earlier than usual in southern-hemisphere countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Amending their previous projection of another wave of COVID-19 in the fall or winter, authorities have said that the magnitude of the summer spread will likely push back the next wave to sometime later than the fall and winter period.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >