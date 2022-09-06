Nine Reported Missing in Typhoon-Hit Pohang

Photo : YONHAP News

Nine people were reported missing in the southeastern city of Pohang as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor hammered the port city and caused flash floods early Tuesday morning.According to local rescue authorities, seven people were reported missing at around 9:11 a.m. after they entered an underground parking lot of an apartment building to relocate their cars as waters rose. The fire department is now working against the clock to drain the water from the parking lot to conduct a search-and-rescue operation.Another went missing around the same time while also heading out to remove a car parked underground at a different apartment complex in Pohang.Elsewhere in the city, an unidentified man called for rescue at around 7:36 a.m but rescue services lost contact by the time they arrived at the scene.In the neighboring city of Ulsan, a 25 year-old man presumed to have been intoxicated went missing after falling off a bridge into a river at around 1 a.m.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, has so far attributed two casualties to the typhoon. A woman in her 70s was found dead in Pohang an hour after being swept away by torrential waters while another woman in her 80s was found buried in mud in a collapsed house in the city of Gyeongju.