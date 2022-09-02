KDI Suggests Raising Age Limit of Senior Citizens

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report recommends raising the age of eligibility for senior benefits upon finding that South Korea will have the highest elderly support rate in the world by 2070.In the Korea Development Institute report published Tuesday, researcher Lee Tae-suk said the support rate will rise from 24-point-six this year to 100-point-six in 2070. The rate calculates the percentage of seniors 65 and older in proportion to the working-age population aged 15 to 64.The combined percentage of seniors and children 14 and younger in proportion to the working-age population is also forecast to top 100 percent by 2058, the highest among OECD member countries.Based on his findings, Lee called for a reconsideration of the nation's elderly threshold. His proposed solution would see the age of designation rise by one year every decade starting from 2025, resulting in senior benefit eligibility starting at the age of 74 in the year 2100.