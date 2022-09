Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea hosted the first forum of the Space Security Working Group on Tuesday, bringing together defense experts from 37 nations.The defense ministry said Tuesday that the space security forum was launched on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue underway at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul from Tuesday.Held under the theme "Space Security for Sustainable Space Activities," the forum consisted of presentations and discussions on international norms and global cooperation to enhance security in space.Seoul's Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Heo Tae-keunsaid in his opening speech that the ministry is materializing the concept of joint space operations with the goal of developing defense power in beyond the bounds of Earth's atmosphere. He said South Korea will serve as a bridge to promote international cooperation in such security.