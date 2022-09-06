Typhoon Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Missing So Far

Photo : YONHAP News

Casualties are rising in the wake of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, with three people dead and eight others missing as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, Pohang has reported two dead and seven missing, Gyeongju saw one fatality while another is unaccounted for in Ulsan.In Pohang, a woman in her 70s was swept away by flash floods in the middle of the road as she was trying to flee in the early morning. She was found dead an hour later. Another died and seven others went missing in Pohang after heading down to an underground parking lot of an apartment building to salvage their vehicles from the rising waters.In Gyeongju, a woman in her 80s died after her house was buried in a landslide.In Ulsan, a man in his 20s, likely under the influence of alcohol, went missing after falling off a bridge into a river.The typhoon flooded 72 homes and damaged 14 fishing boats. There were 190 cases of private property damage and more than 300 counts of damage to public facilities such as roads and bridges.Power went out at more than 89-thousand homes, about 89 percent of which has so far been restored.