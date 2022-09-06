Seoul Denies Yomiuri Report on Proposal on Japan's Forced Labor Compensation Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it has set no timetable regarding a solution to compensating victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters at a news briefing in response to the Yomiuri Shimbun report that Seoul plans to offer Tokyo a solution on the matter as early as next month.Lim said the government will swiftly draw up a reasonable measure with a sense of “responsibility and vigilance” based on discussions held by a civilian-government panel.The Japanese newspaper had earlier cited an unidentified senior Seoul official as saying that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration plans to propose a solution to the Japanese government as early as next month, as it seeks to swiftly improve Seoul’s relations with Tokyo.With the state-civilian panel wrapping up its fourth meeting on Monday, the government is expected to continue its efforts devising a solution through a separate process of collecting public opinions and negotiations with Japan.The panel was launched in July, in a bid to collate diverse opinions on the issue.