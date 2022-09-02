Trade Minister Begins Talks with US Officials on Inflation Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun has launched discussions with U.S. officials to address Seoul's concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA), which excludes electric vehicles(EV) assembled outside North America from subsidies.The minister reportedly met with officials from the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday, pressing for measures that will prevent South Korean carmakers from losing their competitive edge in the U.S. market.Minister Ahn also discussed legislative recourse with Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia, where Hyundai has committed to investing over five billion dollars to build an EV plant. Carter specifically cited Hyundai's investment in voicing his vocal opposition to the IRA.The minister plans to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday morning to convey the government's official stance and discuss possible solutions to the matter.The planned meeting will be the first ministerial-level meeting between the two nations on the issue.