Pentagon: Russia Turning to N. Korea to Buy Shells, Rockets

Written: 2022-09-07 09:00:50Updated: 2022-09-07 11:13:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed that Russia is turning to North Korea for rockets and artillery shells for use in the war in Ukraine.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed media reports that Russia was buying weapons from North Korea, pointing to U.S. information indicating that Moscow requested "ammunition."

According to newly declassified U.S. intelligence, Russia is purchasing "millions of artillery shells and rockets" from the North. The types of the weapons and the timing of transportation were not released.

While refusing to provide further details, the Pentagon spokesperson said such a request by Moscow to North Korea supported the assessment that things are not going well for Russia.

Ryder said the move is indicative of the position Russia finds itself in as it struggles with its ability to coordinate logistics and sustain its offensive in Ukraine.
