Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy arrived in Japan on Tuesday for talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts this week.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn will visit Japan from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi, the director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.Kim is set to hold talks with Funakoshi and U.S. top nuclear envoy Sung Kim in Tokyo on Wednesday for the first three-way in-person meeting since July 8 in Bali, Indonesia.The three sides plan to share their assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss cooperation in case of an additional provocation by North Korea.The South Korean envoy will also hold separate bilateral talks with Funakoshi and Kim and return home on Thursday.He also plans to discuss President Yoon Suk Yeol's so-called "bold initiative" in the bilateral and trilateral talks.