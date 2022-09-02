Menu Content

Yoon Gov't Approves Civic Group's Aid Plan for N. Korea for First Time

Written: 2022-09-07 10:02:43Updated: 2022-09-07 10:11:53

Yoon Gov't Approves Civic Group's Aid Plan for N. Korea for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has approved a civic group's plan to provide aid to North Korea, the first such approval under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

A unification ministry official said on Wednesday that the ministry last month approved a civic group's plan to send nutritional materials to North Korea.

While this approval is the first since President Yoon’s inauguration, it is the eighth overall by the ministry since the beginning of the year.

The government did not reveal which civic group made the latest request or details of the aid plan at the request of the group and out of concern for the potential negative effects of the disclosure. It remains uncertain whether those aid supplies were actually sent to North Korea.

The latest approval appears to reflect the Yoon government's stance to push for humanitarian assistance for North Korea free of political and military considerations for inter-Korean relations.
