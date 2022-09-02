Menu Content

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Laos Discuss Bilateral Ties

2022-09-07

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties, including trade and investment.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the top diplomats agreed to work together to deal with common challenges such as supply chain disruptions, COVID-19 and soaring prices.

Both ministers also expressed hope that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) would take effect within this year and lead to improved trade and investment for all members of the partnership, comprising the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and five other countries – South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The Laotian minister said his country will actively provide support for South Korea’s investment in Laos as well as for South Korean companies seeking to advance in the Laotian market.

Minister Park also asked for Laos' support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan.
