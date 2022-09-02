Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 85,540

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to around 85-thousand on Wednesday amid a slowdown in the latest pandemic wave.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 85-thousand-540 infections were confirmed throughout Tuesday, including 343 from overseas. The country's cumulative caseload came to about 23 million-792-thousand.The daily tally is down some 18-thouand from a week ago and 53-thousand from two weeks ago. The figure fell below 100-thousand for the first time since July 20 for Wednesday tallies, the lowest Wednesday figure in seven weeks.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients dropped by 15 from the previous day to 521, staying above 500 for the 15th consecutive day.There were 56 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-249, with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide stands at 34-point-four percent.