DP to Seek Special Counsel Probe into Allegations Surrounding First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) announced plans to put forth a bill to launch a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.At a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said the special prosecutor will be tasked with getting to the bottom of Kim's alleged stock involvement in a price manipulation scandal, falsification of credentials, and bribery.In reference to Kim's alleged doctoral thesis plagiarism, Park accused the first lady of betraying her conscience and said that she must not be absolved of responsibility.Criticizing the police for dismissing related charges, the DP floor leader called on the first lady to apologize to the public, retract her thesis and cooperate in the investigation.Park also urged the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to fully cooperate in enacting the special counsel law.Separately, the DP filed a complaint with the prosecution for the alleged omission of her jewelry in President Yoon Suk Yeol's asset report, required to be filed by high-ranking officials.During her trip to Spain with the president to attend the NATO summit in June, Kim wore a necklace, bracelet and brooch that went unreported.The presidential office later said two of the items were borrowed, while the third was below the price point required for reporting. The DP demanded an investigation to find out if they were really borrowed and whether there were any favors involved.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said the DP's proposal for a special counsel is intended to divert attention from corruption allegations surrounding its chief Lee Jae-myung.