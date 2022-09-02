Prosecutors Summon DP Chief's Wife for Alleged Card Misappropriation

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have summoned the wife of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung regarding allegations that she misappropriated a corporate card while Lee was Gyeonggi Province governor.According to Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office delivered the summons to Kim Hye-kyung on charges related to a breach of trust and violating the election law.Between July 2018 and September 2021, Kim is suspected of condoning the use of the provincial government’s corporate card by an official working as her aide, surnamed Bae, to pay for her meals and other personal expenses.Out of 20 million won total paid through the card, around two million won was spent to cover costs directly linked to Kim.Kim is also accused of violating the election law last August, allegedly paying 100-thousand won for a meal offered to three DP officials, her driver and her lawyer, following her husband's announced bid for the party's presidential nomination.