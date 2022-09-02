Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' Stays Atop Billboard Charts for 2nd Week

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop superstars Blackpink's latest single "Pink Venom" stayed atop the Billboard charts for the second consecutive week.According to Billboard on Tuesday, "Pink Venom" was Number One on the Billboard Global 200 chart in the August 26-to-September 1 tracking week, drawing 108-point-four million streams and selling seven-thousand downloads.The quartet's new track also topped the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart, with 99-point-six million streams and five-thousand downloads.Both charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity from more than 200 territories around the world. The Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart does not reflect data from the U.S.This is the first time a K-pop girl group has topped both charts for two straight weeks.The track's music video generated 90-point-four million YouTube views in the first 24 hours of its release on August 19, a new record for first-day viewership among female artists worldwide.