Defense Chief Urges N. Korea to Denuclearize, Citing Endless Benefits

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup urged North Korea to denuclearize, saying it will reap infinite benefits from choosing a new path.Speaking at the opening of the tenth annual Seoul Defense Dialogue(SDD) on Wednesday, Lee called for international coordination to help the North realize that it will pay a hefty price for continuing its nuclear and missile development.Emphasizing the direct threat to global security posed by Pyongyang's advanced nuclear and missile capabilities, Lee mentioned Seoul's proposed "bold plan" to help improve the North Korean economy and people's livelihoods in return from denuclearization.The minister sought international cooperation to counter other security threats from energy shortages, food supply problems, and soaring raw material prices as well as the nontraditional areas of infectious diseases, climate change and cyberspace.The three-day SDD is being attended by senior defense officials and civilian experts from 54 countries, the United Nations, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.