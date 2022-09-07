One-Stop COVID-19 Testing, Treatment Centers to Run during Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

As many as 25-hundred one-stop facilities offering COVID-19 testing and treatment will operate nationwide each day during the upcoming Chuseok holiday.Health authorities on Wednesday announced that one-thousand-734 of the one-stop centers will open on Friday, 728 on Saturday, the day of Chuseok, 935 on Sunday and two-thousand-592 on Monday.A total of some 32-thousand pharmacies nearby the one-stop centers will operate in shifts during the four-day holiday to supply prescribed treatment pills.There will be 603 COVID-19 testing centers and 79 temporary testing locations operating between Friday and Monday. Nine temporary sites at highway rest stops will provide free PCR tests regardless of eligibility.Moreover, medical counseling call centers for patients subject to at-home treatment will operate normally,and public health centers will transfer at-home patients with worsening symptoms to hospitals as usual.