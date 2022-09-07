Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Minister: Authorities Keeping Eye on Weakening Won, to Take Stability Steps if Necessary

Written: 2022-09-07 15:10:09Updated: 2022-09-07 15:13:48

Minister: Authorities Keeping Eye on Weakening Won, to Take Stability Steps if Necessary

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said authorities are keeping a close eye on the weakening Korean won, which slid past the one-thousand-380-won-to-the-dollar mark on Wednesday.

At a roundtable hosted by the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club, Choo said authorities will take appropriate steps to stabilize the market if necessary.

The minister said the expansion of uncertainties within the foreign exchange market is unfavorable for the financial market and economy as a whole.

Attributing the jump in imports and resulting national trade deficit to soaring oil and energy prices, Choo gave assurances that authorities are closely monitoring current account trends and the inflow and outflow of foreign currency.

He added, however, that the nation's foreign exchange reserves are the world's ninth largest, and that the International Monetary Fund(IMF) recently assessed that it is enough to cushion the impact of volatility in the exchange market.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >