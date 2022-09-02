DP Introduces Bill to Launch Special Counsel Investigation of First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has introduced a bill to launch a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.At a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said the special prosecutor will be tasked with getting to the bottom of Kim’s alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scandal, falsification of credentials and bribery.Referring to allegations that Kim allegedly plagiarized her doctoral thesis, Park accused the first lady of betraying her conscience and said that she must not be absolved of responsibility.Criticizing the police for dismissing related charges, the DP floor leader called on the first lady to apologize to the public, retract her thesis and cooperate with the investigation.Park also urged the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to fully cooperate in passing the bill on the special probe.Separately, the DP filed a complaint with the prosecution for the alleged omission of her jewelry in President Yoon Suk Yeol's asset report, which all high-ranking officials must submit when seeking or holding office.During her trip to Spain with the president to attend the NATO summit in June, Kim wore a necklace, bracelet and brooch that went unreported.The presidential office later said two of the items were borrowed, while the price on a third was below the threshold required to hand in a report. The DP demanded an investigation to find out if they were really on loan and whether there were any favors involved.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong decried the DP's proposal for a special counsel probe as a ruse to divert attention from corruption allegations surrounding its chief Lee Jae-myung.